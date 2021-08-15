Joshua Harley Sells 1,475 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $444.79 million and a P/E ratio of -59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

