Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

