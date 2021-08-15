JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 327,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,439. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

