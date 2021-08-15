JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 5th Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

