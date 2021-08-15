JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
