JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

