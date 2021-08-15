JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Overweight

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

