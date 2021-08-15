KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) vs. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Financial Contrast

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KBC Group and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 29.36% 12.19% 0.79% ICICI Bank 18.89% 11.13% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KBC Group and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

KBC Group currently has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and ICICI Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.43 $1.64 billion $1.91 22.03 ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.99 $2.48 billion $0.65 29.78

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats KBC Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.