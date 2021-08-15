KCS Wealth Advisory Has $327,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,363.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 174,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $27.46 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56.

