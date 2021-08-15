KCS Wealth Advisory Takes $415,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.13. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

