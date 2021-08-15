KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 193.5% in July

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 75,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,789. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

