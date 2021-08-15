Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

