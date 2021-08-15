Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

