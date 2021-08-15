Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €8.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Leoni presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

ETR:LEO opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.62. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a market cap of $522.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

