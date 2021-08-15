Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

ETR UN01 opened at €32.71 ($38.48) on Wednesday. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €33.33 ($39.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.64. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

