Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

