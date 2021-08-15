KeyCorp Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.