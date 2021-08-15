Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.65. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

