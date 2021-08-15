Kind Ads Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $74,761.32 and approximately $33.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

