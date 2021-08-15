Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.42 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

