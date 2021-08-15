Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kirin stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 87,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Kirin has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.