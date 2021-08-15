KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KIO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

