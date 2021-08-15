Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on September 2nd

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9858 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

