Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on September 2nd

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9858 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.