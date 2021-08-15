Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.