Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

