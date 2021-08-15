Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Koppers were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Koppers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in Koppers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KOP opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

