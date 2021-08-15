Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,624 shares.The stock last traded at $56.56 and had previously closed at $56.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.