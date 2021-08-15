Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

KLYCY remained flat at $$8.75 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

