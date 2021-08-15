Kusama 1-Day Volume Hits $186.31 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Kusama has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $186.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $275.21 or 0.00578738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

