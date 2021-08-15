Kylin Achieves Market Cap of $40.21 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $40.21 million and $1.30 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

