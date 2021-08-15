Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $14,770,113.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -35.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 142,014 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.