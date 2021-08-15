Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,260 shares of company stock worth $21,178,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

