L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives $67.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50. L Brands has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

