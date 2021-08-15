Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.70. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$49.35, with a volume of 145,475 shares traded.

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 93.37%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

