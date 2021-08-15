Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

