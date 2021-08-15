Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,968 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.