LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.71 ($80.84).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

