Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.34 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

