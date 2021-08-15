LCNB’s (LCNB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get LCNB alerts:

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.