Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

