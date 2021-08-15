Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SMOG stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87.

