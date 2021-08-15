Ledyard National Bank Has $647,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

