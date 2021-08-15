Ledyard National Bank Has $845,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

