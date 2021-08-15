Ledyard National Bank Sells 99 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

