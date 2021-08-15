Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 712 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in HP by 1,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

