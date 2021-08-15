Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

