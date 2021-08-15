Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.