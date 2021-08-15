Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LPHM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,193. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Lee Pharmaceuticals
