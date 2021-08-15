Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.
