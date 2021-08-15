Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter.

