Lethean (LTHN) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $982,979.91 and approximately $254.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.57 or 0.06983149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $694.14 or 0.01485266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00391228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00158790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00576440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00366013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00330137 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

