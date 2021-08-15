LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

